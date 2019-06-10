Community shows outpouring support amid recovering body of missing Kemah PD Chief

KEMAH, Texas (KTRK) -- The body of Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed was recovered Sunday morning near the Texas City dike by a Texas Equusearch crew, one of many responding to the call for help when Reed fell overboard.
The search for Reed began after the boat he and his wife were on was hit by a large wake from another boat Friday afternoon.
Kemah Mayor Terri Gale said, "We are deeply saddened by this devastating loss for Chris's family, our police department and our entire community."
By late morning, flags at the Kemah City Hall had been lowered to half staff, and signs outside the community center and a popular restaurant had been changed to reflect the news of his death.
"Chris Reed, Great Person, Great Family, Great Police Chief" read the sign outside T-Bone Tom's.
Reed was a fixture in Kemah, where he was police chief, in League City, where he was a former city manager and currently, a member of the Clear Creek ISD School Board.
On Monday, there will be grief counselors available at Clear Creek High School. He was also a former Army paratrooper and wrestling coach.
It was in his roles, as both police chief and school trustee that Reed was able to reassure parents in the wake of the Santa Fe school shooting.
"He spoke as both someone in law enforcement and as a representative of the district," said resident Michelle Huntley. "He let us know that CCISD had nothing to worry about."
It was his neighborly touch that earned him so many friends in the communities he served over the years, as city administrator, as a law enforcement officer, and someone who oversaw education in a school district.
Neighbors in the Kemah Oaks subdivision plan to tie blue ribbons around oak trees in their subdivision and on the main road in front of it.
"We want to honor Chief Reed," said resident Debi Hart. "He always had our back. We're so thankful to everyone who helped search for him. We just wish it had turned out differently."
Funeral arrangements are pending. The Clear Creek ISD is setting up an account on its web page for donations that will go directly to the Reed family.
