Body of missing Kemah PD Chief Chris Reed found near Texas City Dike

His body was recovered at 7:54 a.m. by the Galveston County Marine Unit Boat Crew.
The search for Reed began Friday around 4:15 p.m. when the Coast Guard said they were notified by Texas City police of a man in the water who needed help.
The Coast Guard, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies continued the search Saturday morning. Approximately 15 agency vessels were on scene searching for Reed, as well as 25 volunteer vessels and numerous foot patrols along the shoreline.
According to the coast guard, the fishing boat Reed and his wife were on hit a big wake from a passing vessel which sent him overboard.
"The initial report is, they caught a wave from another vessel passing through the area and became off balance and fell overboard," said Texas Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Munoz.
BREAKING: Sources confirm the man the Coast Guard has been looking for off the #TexasCity Dike is #Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed. He went overboard when his boat hit a wake earlier. Reed serves on the Clear Creek ISD school board & is an #Army veteran. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/GHw2eAeHSh— Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) June 8, 2019
Helicopters and rescue boats were launched to help search for Reed, who reportedly was not wearing a life jacket when he was knocked overboard.
Reed, who has been chief for a little over two years, is described as a valued colleague, trusted friend, and family man by his colleagues.
"We're a tight-knit group here, he's one of our own and we're out there, and we're going to find him," Munoz said.
Last Sept., ABC13 Eyewitness News talked to Reed about new ways to prevent drunk driving in Kemah.
He served on the school board of Clear Creek ISD, is a former city manager for League City, a retired army paratrooper, husband and father of three adult children.
The City of Kemah also released the following statement on their Facebook page:
City of Kemah Mayor Terri Gale, Council Members, and City staff are very sad to confirm that Kemah Chief of Police Chris Reed was involved in a boating accident near the Texas City Dike on Friday afternoon, June 7th, 2019. The Coast Guard is managing the incident. City officials and staff from Kemah are closely monitoring the situation.
The City of Kemah family is keeping Chris's wife and family in our prayers and thoughts. We ask that everyone respect the family's privacy at this time.
Official statements and additional information will be provided by the Coast Guard when it becomes available. All inquires should be directed to the Coast Guard.
Clear Creek ISD released the following statement in regard to the findings:
Our hearts are heavy with the tragic loss of our colleague and friend Chris Reed. He was an advocate for our students and pillar in our community. The tremendous work he has done to impact our school district will never be forgotten. We lift his family, friends and the Kemah Police Department up in our thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.
We will have counselors available for students, staff and parents on Monday, June 10, 2019, from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. at Clear Creek High School. For those wishing to make a monetary donation to the Reed family, you can do so through our CCISD Cares page. Please select "General Crisis Support" in the drop-down menu. All funds will go directly to the family. Click the "Make a Donation" link at the top of this.