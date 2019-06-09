Body of missing Kemah PD Chief Chris Reed found near Texas City Dike

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5338521" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> ABC13's Stefania Okolie seeks information during the search and rescue for Kemah chief of police, Chris Reed.

BREAKING: Sources confirm the man the Coast Guard has been looking for off the #TexasCity Dike is #Kemah Police Chief Chris Reed. He went overboard when his boat hit a wake earlier. Reed serves on the Clear Creek ISD school board & is an #Army veteran. #abc13 pic.twitter.com/GHw2eAeHSh — Jessica Willey (@ImJessicaWilley) June 8, 2019

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- The U.S. Coast Guard confirmed Sunday morning that the body of Police Chief Chris Reed was discovered near the location he was last seen, just one and a half miles from the Texas City Dike.His body was recovered at 7:54 a.m. by the Galveston County Marine Unit Boat Crew.The search for Reed began Friday around 4:15 p.m. when the Coast Guard said they were notified by Texas City police of a man in the water who needed help.The Coast Guard, along with multiple local, state and federal agencies continued the search Saturday morning. Approximately 15 agency vessels were on scene searching for Reed, as well as 25 volunteer vessels and numerous foot patrols along the shoreline.According to the coast guard, the fishing boat Reed and his wife were on hit a big wake from a passing vessel which sent him overboard."The initial report is, they caught a wave from another vessel passing through the area and became off balance and fell overboard," said Texas Emergency Management Coordinator Tom Munoz.Helicopters and rescue boats were launched to help search for Reed, who reportedly was not wearing a life jacket when he was knocked overboard.Reed, who has been chief for a little over two years, is described as a valued colleague, trusted friend, and family man by his colleagues."We're a tight-knit group here, he's one of our own and we're out there, and we're going to find him," Munoz said.Last Sept., ABC13 Eyewitness News talked to Reed about new ways to prevent drunk driving in Kemah.He served on the school board of Clear Creek ISD, is a former city manager for League City, a retired army paratrooper, husband and father of three adult children.