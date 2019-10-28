Church gifts new car to mother rescued from flood waters

In the midst of flood waters, Aldine ISD football player Jayden Payne along with two other men rescued a woman and her toddler just moments before the water swept away their SUV.
"I kicked my slides off and I took my I.D. off, threw my wallet, and I just ran across in front of all the cars. I didn't care that there were cars coming," Payne told Good Morning America.
Sunday morning, a Green House International Church surprised Vinnita Williams with a brand new vehicle after their 10:30 service.
Williams says she is grateful that she can now get to work, church and take her child to daycare.