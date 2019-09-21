Aldine HS football player pulls woman, toddler from flooded ditch

Jayden Payne joined two other men in saving a woman and her toddler when the car the family was in went into the ditch near the school Thursday afternoon.
"I kicked my slides off and I took my I.D. off, threw my wallet, and I just ran across in front of all the cars. I didn't care that there were cars coming," Payne told Good Morning America.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. when the high school junior and running back was on the way to lunch with his teammates and offensive coordinator, according to VYPE.
When Payne saw the child, his focus went straight to her.
"She was four years old and I was like, 'She's too young for her life to get taken away right now.' So I was frightened for her. So I just put my life out there for hers," Jayden said.
Mustang football player Jayden Payne jumped into the water to help save a woman and her toddler when the car they were in went into the ditch running beside Aldine HS. Great job Jayden...and the 2 other men who risked their lives to help another! @AldineHS_AISD @AldineISD pic.twitter.com/dyCWoCsx7l— @GungHoMustangs (@gunghomustangs) September 19, 2019
