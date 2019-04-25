Chick-fil-A makes Sunday delivery for Texas boy in hospital

When Danny Agee, who was awaiting surgery for a brain tumor, expressed from his hospital bed his desire for Chick-fil-A nuggets, a restaurant location in Temple, Texas didn't let the young patient down, even exempting its strict Sunday policy.
On Easter, not only did Chick-fil-A send the boy's nuggets to his room, it sent the famous "Eat Mor Chickin" mascot cow.
The boy's father, Joey Agee, posted a video of the visit on Facebook. He explained a nurse at the hospital pulled strings to get the rare Sunday delivery fulfilled.
"Now I don't fully know what connection she has," Joey posted. "But God is so good to us that somehow through Jenny (the restaurant manager) and the amazing leadership at North 31st St Chick-fil-A my son Danny got Nuggets delivered not only on a Sunday but on Easter Sunday by a manager and the eat more chicken Cow. His reaction was priceless! Hugs for everyone."
Joey added the idea for the food delivery was conceived after the doctor informed Danny's family he could have "whatever he wants" after going without food ahead of his surgery.
