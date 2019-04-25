chick-fil-a

Chick-fil-A makes Sunday delivery for Texas boy in hospital

TEMPLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Chick-fil-A is famed for its tender fried chicken, refreshing lemonade and the fact that it's opened all days of the week except Sundays.

When Danny Agee, who was awaiting surgery for a brain tumor, expressed from his hospital bed his desire for Chick-fil-A nuggets, a restaurant location in Temple, Texas didn't let the young patient down, even exempting its strict Sunday policy.

On Easter, not only did Chick-fil-A send the boy's nuggets to his room, it sent the famous "Eat Mor Chickin" mascot cow.

The boy's father, Joey Agee, posted a video of the visit on Facebook. He explained a nurse at the hospital pulled strings to get the rare Sunday delivery fulfilled.

"Now I don't fully know what connection she has," Joey posted. "But God is so good to us that somehow through Jenny (the restaurant manager) and the amazing leadership at North 31st St Chick-fil-A my son Danny got Nuggets delivered not only on a Sunday but on Easter Sunday by a manager and the eat more chicken Cow. His reaction was priceless! Hugs for everyone."

Joey added the idea for the food delivery was conceived after the doctor informed Danny's family he could have "whatever he wants" after going without food ahead of his surgery.

RELATED CHICK-FIL-A STORIES:

WATCH: Chick-fil-A fun facts
EMBED More News Videos

Chick-fil-A fun facts

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societychildrentumortexas newsfacebookfoodhospitalchick fil au.s. & worldcancer
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHICK-FIL-A
Dress as a cow, get free food at Chick-fil-A
Controversial 'Save Chick-fil-A' bill passes Texas House
Chick-fil-A testing spicy chicken strips in Texas locations
Chick-fil-A fans camp out for year supply of free food
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
8-year-old dead after major crash on I-45N in Montgomery Co.
Alleged thief snags thousands from small car dealership: police
Puppy owner desperately seeks assistance with medical bills
Doorbell camera captures man urinating on stranger's front porch
Russi Taylor, the official voice of Minnie Mouse, dies at 75
Rolling Stone perform in Houston for the first time in a decade
'Baby Shark' is being turned into a cereal
Show More
Houston native gears up to compete in the U.S Latina pageant
South African restaurant serves up critters as fine cuisine
Texans in full pads for the first time at day 3 training camp
Husband attacks wife and 3 others with machete
DeAndre Hopkins' mom gives makeovers to domestic violence survivors
More TOP STORIES News