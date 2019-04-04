Chick-fil-A fans camp out overnight hoping to get year supply of free food

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- On Wednesday night, just about 50 people had pitched tents in the parking lot of the new Chick-fil-A in Texas City, anticipating the grand opening Thursday morning.The fans of the well-known chicken chain could receive free Chick-fil-A for a year for their efforts.Campers at the site, near the intersection of Highways 146 and 1764 in Texas City, are hoping that the rainy forecast for overnight will not drive them away from their stay.With fewer than 50 people currently in line, there is still room for more in order to round out the first 100, with 10 additional spots for alternates.