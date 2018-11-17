Chick-fil-A honors WWII veteran with free food for life

Imagine getting free Chick-fil-A for life! Well that's the reality for one World War II Veteran.Ninety-two-year-old Ernie was told by Chick-fil-A that he would never have to pay for a meal again."So we wanted to say every time you come into this restaurant, you're family now. You no longer have to pay for any of your meals," a Chick-fil-A spokesperson said.Ernie first went to the Indiana restaurant about a year ago, and goes nearly everyday.His usual order consists of chicken nuggets and a root beer.Ernie says he enjoys everyone's company, and that he didn't even need the free meals."It was kinda of a shock to me. I didn't think I really deserve a free meal," Ernie said.The owner, a veteran himself, says he knew Ernie's company meant much more to the restaurant than his money.