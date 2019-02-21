FOOD & DRINK

Want to 'eat mor chikin'? Chick-fil-A introduces keto-friendly menu options

On the keto diet and love Chick-fil-A?

Now you don't have to choose one or the other. The fast food restaurant has come up with a way for you to have both.

Chick-fil-A has introduced keto-friendly menu options, along with food tips so you don't have to navigate that diet all alone, because what else are friends for?

Some of the foods have 10 or fewer net grams of carbs, the restaurant says.

For breakfast, it suggests trying out an Egg White Grill without the English muffin, or try the Sausage, Egg and Cheese Biscuit.

More of a Hash Brown Scramble Bowl kind of person? Just hold the hash browns and go for grilled chicken or sausage instead.

But what about when hunger strikes again at lunchtime and dinner?

Reach for entrees like the Grilled Chicken Sandwich or Grilled Chicken Club Sandwich, both without the bun.

You can still drench your side salad in dressings and sauce, too. Just try options such as the Garlic and Herb Ranch Sauce or Creamy Salsa Dressing.

Head here to see the full list of keto-friendly offerings at Chick-fil-A.

Chick-fil-A appears to be one of the latest restaurants to show foodies on the keto diet some love.

Chipotle launched its own keto and paleo-friendly bowls in January.
