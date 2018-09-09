CELEBRITY DEATHS

Former Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe Chelsi Smith dies at 45

First black Miss Texas USA and former Miss Universe dies at 45, friends say

The family of groundbreaking Miss Texas USA and Miss Universe winner, Chelsi Smith, is remembering her for leaving an "indelible mark" on all those who knew her.

In a statement Sunday, family members said the 45-year-old "triple crown" pageant winner passed away Saturday following a protracted illness.

"Chelsi was our loving daughter, niece, and friend. We will miss her infectious laughter, joie de vivre, and free spirit," a family statement read. "She always appreciated the expressions of love and good will from people around the world and from all walks of life."

Smith won the Miss Texas USA competition in 1995 and went on to become Miss USA and Miss Universe that same year, becoming one of the only bi-racial women to win the pageant world's triple crown, according to her family.
Smith was also Miss Galveston County in 1994. She grew up in Kingwood and Deer Park.

The family added Smith's career took her to a major record deal in 1999 as well as acting various acting roles.

"After retiring her crown, she set the bar for intelligent and enlightened women around the world often advocating for causes close to her heart," her family said.

A memorial service for Smith will be planned to be held in Houston "in the following months," the family stated.
