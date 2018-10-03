SOCIETY

Brad Paisley, wife to open free grocery store for those in need in Nashville

Brad Paisley and wife back grocery store for those in need.

NASHVILLE, Tennessee --
Country singer Brad Paisley and wife, actress Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are partnering with Belmont University to open a free grocery store in Nashville.

The Tennessean reports in a Tuesday story that the store will be set up like a modern food pantry and serve both fresh and nonperishable groceries to individuals in need for one year. Eligible customers will need to be referred by a nonprofit or government agency.

The goal is to serve roughly 3,000 people per year.

The Paisleys say they were inspired to launch the idea after volunteering at a similar organization around Thanksgiving.

Construction on the site is scheduled for 2019 dependent on the project securing enough funding of $1.2 million, with the Paisleys making the initial donation.
