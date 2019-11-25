Society

Boy with Gould Syndrome sworn in as honorary firefighter, deputy constable

KLEIN, Texas (KTRK) -- The Klein Fire Dept. and the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable's Office welcomed their newest member on Sunday, a very special young man in the fight of his life.

Ezra Menke was sworn-in as an honorary deputy constable and made an honorary firefighter at a surprise event on Sunday.

Ezra's mother, Heather Menke, was overwhelmed by the support from first responders, friends, and medical staff that came out to the event.

"This is unbelievable. First of all, I'm having a hard time not crying," Menke said. "This is huge for us because of everything Ezra's gone through."

Ezra suffers from Gould Syndrome, a rare genetic disorder known to exist in only 200 people in the world, according to his mother. Ezra also has epilepsy, autism, and hemiplegia.

Ezra's scheduled to undergo brain surgery in December, his fourth in an attempt to stop seizures from happening.

RELATED: Boy with cystic fibrosis sworn in as honorary deputy

In addition to the swearing-in ceremonies, friends of Ezra were asked to donate items to a variety of causes in his honor, including the Houston Food Bank and Sadie's Sleigh Toy Drive.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
societykleinsocietygood newsfeel good
Copyright © 2019 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Grieving family still demanding accountability from UT, alumni group
Man shot and killed in Kingwood home invasion
Possible animal attack leaves woman dead in Chambers County yard
Everything to know about the 2019 American Music Awards
Lizzo rocks minuscule purse on American Music Awards red carpet
Rewind! Houston's Lizzo was in 'Friday Night Lights'
Stranger's Facebook post helps mom ID son's rare polio-like illness
Show More
2 people shot after fight breaks out at house party
Man in critical condition after being shot by family member
Program gives kids chicks and seeds to combat internet addiction
Taylor Swift could make history at the American Music Awards
'Frozen 2' heats up box office with $127M opening weekend
More TOP STORIES News