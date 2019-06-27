Houston Astros wives meet Jennifer Lopez at singer's Houston show

The wives of some of the Houston Astros players appeared to add a new member to their tight-knit group of friends: Jennifer Lopez.
Lopez was in town Tuesday night at the Toyota Center.
Instead of attending the Astros game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, the ladies checked out J.Lo's show, and it looks like the outing was well worth it.
Michelle Kemp, who is married to outfielder Tony Kemp, shared the photo alongside Lopez.
Daniella Rodriguez, fiancee of shortstop Carlos Correa, and Kara McCullers, wife of pitcher Lance McCullers, were also featured in the epic snapshot.
And Kemp was well-dressed for the occasion. She wore a white button down shirt and belted, denim knee-high boots.
The outfit emulates the same style that Lopez was captured wearing last August as she stepped out in denim Versace boots.
"When you dress like a J.Lo moment... then you have an actual J.Lo moment," Kemp said in her Instagram caption.
She fittingly used the hashtag #JustCallMeJenny.
Kemp also nailed the look, right down to the sunglasses and high ponytail.
The ladies clearly were worry-free about the Astros locking up the win over the Pirates as they partied with Lopez.
Houston defeated Pittsburgh 5-1.
DOING IT LIKE SELENA: Jennifer Lopez performs "Si Una Vez" during Houston show
SEE ALSO: PARTY LIKE A RAP STAR: Lance McCullers spends birthday at Drake concert with Astros squad
Houston Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday in Florida
Justin Verlander and Kate Upton take in Beyonce and Jay-Z show