Houston Astros party with Ludacris for Jim Crane's wife's birthday in Florida

Ludacris lit up the stage as the Houston Astros celebrated big for team owner Jim Crane's wife's birthday over the weekend. Video credit: Daniella Rodriguez/YouTube

WEST PALM BEACH, Florida (KTRK) -- Ludacris lit up the stage as the Houston Astros celebrated big for team owner Jim Crane's wife's birthday over the weekend.

Carlos Correa's fiancee, Daniella Rodriguez, shared videos and photos on Instagram showing Whitney Crane's birthday bash Saturday night at what appeared to look like a club.

But Rodriguez told ABC13 that crews actually transformed the top of the field where the Astros practice during spring training into the party venue.

Video from the party shows some of the Astros players on stage while Ludacris performed.

The Astros had a lot to celebrate over the weekend after the team officially announced Alex Bregman's extension, locking him up with the team for $100 million.

And ace pitcher Justin Verlander agreed to a two-year extension for $66 million.

Astros head to the Drake concert.

