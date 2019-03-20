Sports

Future Mrs. Correa describes her love story with the Astros shortstop

Carlos Correa and fiancée Daniella Rodriguez talk about how they met, and their plans for the future.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros shortstop Carlos Correa and his fiancée Daniella Rodriguez have caught the attention of fans nationwide with their new YouTube video.

Recently, the celebrity couple used the social platform to share their love story on how they met and fell in love.


Rodriguez said Correa reached out to her on Instagram when she appeared on the Miss USA pageant and congratulated her.

"I told her, 'Texas is proud and she did really good,'" Correa said.

The two still never met up after Correa's message, even after Rodriguez said her mom suggested that she respond.

Rodriguez said that as part of her last event as Miss Texas, she was scheduled to throw out the first pitch for an Astros game, so she told Carlos about it.

When she went to the store to buy an Astros jersey, she even considered getting one with Correa's name. But she didn't.

The day she threw out the pitch, Correa joked with the other players and said, "Hey. Don't even look at her. She's mine."

After the game, Correa sent Rodriguez another message on Instagram.

"You're even more beautiful in person," Correa said he wrote and eventually asked her out.

The two had their first date at North Italia in Houston and the rest was history.

Correa proposed to Rodriguez on live TV after Houston earned its first-ever World Series title.

Carlos Correa and Daniella Rodriguez both left Dodger Stadium with rings.



Future Mrs. Correa announced that the couple will wed on Dec. 7, 2019.

With the wedding less than a year away, Daniella has still not released information about her gown or a possible venue.



