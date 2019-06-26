DOING IT LIKE SELENA: Jennifer Lopez performs "Si Una Vez" during Houston show

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=5365528" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Jennifer Lopez paid homage to Selena during her tour stop Tuesday night in Houston, bringing things full circle for Lopez, who played the late star in the 1997 film, "Selena."

When in Texas, got to do it like Selena! Thank you so much Texas!! What a run!!! #ItsMyPartyTour #SelenaForever #SiUnaVez pic.twitter.com/7tIKLHqPl3 — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 26, 2019

Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio!! #selenaforever #selenaappreciationpost#channelingmyinnerselena #Iloveyouselena #itsmypartytour pic.twitter.com/nf9bY3SsyM — Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2019

Camila Cabello honored Selena with a cover of the late singer's 'Dreaming of You.'

Prince Royce honored Selena, leading the crowd in a rendition of the late singer's "No Me Queda Mas."

"Out of all the outfits that she wore, for me to see this picture with this outfit, this was the inspiration for please me," she said.

Kacey Musgraves paid tribute to the Queen of Tejano during her performance at the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jennifer Lopez paid homage to Selena during her tour stop Tuesday night in Houston, bringing things full circle for Lopez, who played the late star in the 1997 film, "Selena."Lopez performed the hit "Si Una Vez" to the delight of fans."Gotta do it like Selena," she said as she started to sing in Spanish.Lopez, who turns 50 on July 24, is currently on her "It's My Party" tour and will celebrate her birthday milestone on tour.J.Lo honored Selena with the same song during her stop in San Antonio on June 21.It was a special and fitting tribute as Lopez mentioned she spent time filming "Selena" in San Antonio.Though Selena was killed 24 years ago, her music and legacy have continued to live on for fans, including high-power performers like Lopez who keep her memory alive through performances.Earlier this year at RodeoHouston, four different singers covered Selena songs: Kacey Musgraves, Prince Royce, Cardi B and Camila Cabello.