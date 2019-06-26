Arts & Entertainment

DOING IT LIKE SELENA: Jennifer Lopez performs "Si Una Vez" during Houston show

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Jennifer Lopez paid homage to Selena during her tour stop Tuesday night in Houston, bringing things full circle for Lopez, who played the late star in the 1997 film, "Selena."

Lopez performed the hit "Si Una Vez" to the delight of fans.

"Gotta do it like Selena," she said as she started to sing in Spanish.

Lopez, who turns 50 on July 24, is currently on her "It's My Party" tour and will celebrate her birthday milestone on tour.

J.Lo honored Selena with the same song during her stop in San Antonio on June 21.

It was a special and fitting tribute as Lopez mentioned she spent time filming "Selena" in San Antonio.



Though Selena was killed 24 years ago, her music and legacy have continued to live on for fans, including high-power performers like Lopez who keep her memory alive through performances.

Earlier this year at RodeoHouston, four different singers covered Selena songs: Kacey Musgraves, Prince Royce, Cardi B and Camila Cabello.

