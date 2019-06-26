DOING IT LIKE SELENA: Jennifer Lopez performs "Si Una Vez" during Houston show

Lopez performed the hit "Si Una Vez" to the delight of fans.
"Gotta do it like Selena," she said as she started to sing in Spanish.
When in Texas, got to do it like Selena! Thank you so much Texas!! What a run!!! #ItsMyPartyTour #SelenaForever #SiUnaVez pic.twitter.com/7tIKLHqPl3— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 26, 2019
Lopez, who turns 50 on July 24, is currently on her "It's My Party" tour and will celebrate her birthday milestone on tour.
J.Lo honored Selena with the same song during her stop in San Antonio on June 21.
It was a special and fitting tribute as Lopez mentioned she spent time filming "Selena" in San Antonio.
Whenever I get to Texas I remember the beautiful time I spent here doing the movie Selena!! See you tonight San Antonio!! #selenaforever #selenaappreciationpost#channelingmyinnerselena #Iloveyouselena #itsmypartytour pic.twitter.com/nf9bY3SsyM— Jennifer Lopez (@JLo) June 21, 2019
Though Selena was killed 24 years ago, her music and legacy have continued to live on for fans, including high-power performers like Lopez who keep her memory alive through performances.
Earlier this year at RodeoHouston, four different singers covered Selena songs: Kacey Musgraves, Prince Royce, Cardi B and Camila Cabello.
