Clear Brook High School is issuing a special apology gift and letter to Whataburger after students engaged in a food fight at the establishment.The food fight erupted after a Friday night football game between students from rival high schools, Clear Lake and Clear Brook.Principle of CBHS, Michele Staley, wants to ensure the beloved food chain that students are remorseful of their actions. She sent an email out to parents and guardians regarding the situation."I am sure you have all heard about the poor choices some of our students made last Friday night at our local Whataburger on El Dorado. Many of our students are saddened and embarrassed and want to do something nice for the employees," she wrote in the email.CBHS senior, Olivia Gunn, and others are collecting items to put together in a goody box as an apology gift. Students are also encouraged to contribute more items, aside from cash or gift cards, but it's not required.Another senior, Roselle Espe, penned a formal letter of apology to the chain that she will hand deliver."Everyone makes mistakes, but it's how we react to those mistakes and learn from them that really matters. I am proud that our students have not condoned this unacceptable behavior and have rallied around making it up to the people we may have unintentionally hurt by our actions. We are Clear Brook and I hope we've learned to make better choices in the future. I am proud of our student body and proud to see them showing our true core values," wrote Stanley.