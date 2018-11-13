SOCIETY

Clear Brook High School issues apology gift to Whataburger after brawl between students

EMBED </>More Videos

Food fight at Whataburger between rival high school students caught on video

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas --
Clear Brook High School is issuing a special apology gift and letter to Whataburger after students engaged in a food fight at the establishment.

The food fight erupted after a Friday night football game between students from rival high schools, Clear Lake and Clear Brook.

RELATED: Food fight at Whataburger between Clear Brook and Clear Lake High School students caught on video

Principle of CBHS, Michele Staley, wants to ensure the beloved food chain that students are remorseful of their actions. She sent an email out to parents and guardians regarding the situation.

"I am sure you have all heard about the poor choices some of our students made last Friday night at our local Whataburger on El Dorado. Many of our students are saddened and embarrassed and want to do something nice for the employees," she wrote in the email.

RELATED: Up to 150 people inside Whataburger when food fight sparked between Clear Lake and Clear Brook students

CBHS senior, Olivia Gunn, and others are collecting items to put together in a goody box as an apology gift. Students are also encouraged to contribute more items, aside from cash or gift cards, but it's not required.

Another senior, Roselle Espe, penned a formal letter of apology to the chain that she will hand deliver.

"Everyone makes mistakes, but it's how we react to those mistakes and learn from them that really matters. I am proud that our students have not condoned this unacceptable behavior and have rallied around making it up to the people we may have unintentionally hurt by our actions. We are Clear Brook and I hope we've learned to make better choices in the future. I am proud of our student body and proud to see them showing our true core values," wrote Stanley.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
societyhigh schoolschool fightfightwhataburgerFriendswood
SOCIETY
Hair clinic tests stem cell therapy to help with thinning
Here are the stories you're watching on ABC13.com
Curse-filled rant directed at Confederate monument protesters
SPONSORED: Saturday Extra
More Society
Top Stories
Lamar High School student killed in gang hit near campus
River Oaks community reacts after shooting death of teen
Principal fights back tears after 3 Lamar HS teens killed
Yates HS cancels after school activities after former student killed
Mattress Mack and Alex Bregman giving away 500 turkeys
Hospital increases security after Lamar HS teen dies near campus
Snow at IAH today is earliest in Houston's recorded history
High school boys give apparent Nazi salute in prom photo
Show More
Chick-fil-A delivering free sandwiches to launch new service
Car care tips for cold weather
Woman sexually assaulted by man in white cargo van
Masked suspect holds 10 McDonald's employees at gunpoint
6-year-old girl takes first steps after being hit by stray bullet
More News