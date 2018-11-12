EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=4663746" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Food fight at Whataburger possibly between rival high school students caught on video

School officials are investigating after a food fight broke out at a Houston Whataburger between what some witnesses are saying were Clear Lake and Clear Brook high school students.The incident was caught on video on Friday.An eyewitness at the restaurant during the fight told ABC13 Clear Brook and Clear Lake students were involved after Clear Lake beat Clear Brook 28-6."Brook lost and destroyed Whataburger," Caleb Johnson, a Clear Lake student, tweeted.Clear Creek ISD released the following statement: