All bars and clubs ordered to shut down in Harris County

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Harris County has decided to close bars and restaurants in order to maintain social distancing, the county announced.

With the number of confirmed cases in Texas exceeding 50, many residents are becoming fearful of being contaminated while in the public.

A spokesperson of Governor Greg Abbott released a statement on Sunday saying Abbott is confident that cities will make the best decision for their communities. However, he believes closing bars and eateries would drive panic and complete societal breakdown.

Officials are encouraging many restaurants to close dining-areas and begin promoting take-out, delivery and to-go orders with hopes to limit public interactions.



The statement went on to say that more than 50% of food eaten by Texans come from restaurants. Remarks were also made concerning students who will be out of school for more than a week, fearing they wouldn't have a place to stop and get a meal.

