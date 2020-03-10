What we know about the 30 Houston-area coronavirus cases

On March 15, Harris County Public Health reported two new presumptive positive coronavirus cases. The first is a woman between the age of 40 and 50 who was in contact with an individual who tested positive for COVID-19 in northwest Harris County. The second case is a man between the age of 50 and 60. Officials are investigating the details related to the man's case and his travel history. The two additional cases have no relation to each other and are being investigated independently.

Reported on March 12, the county said a man between the ages of 40 and 50 from the northwest part of Harris County has a presumptive positive case of COVID-19. Harris County Public Health said the man was discharged and is in isolation at home. Officials stated it informed Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Spring about possible exposure to the case.

Woman in her 20s to 30s, presumptive positive case, not linked to Egyptian river cruise. Officials say she was living in Italy.

Man who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC

Woman recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC

Man in his 60s or 70s who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s or 70s who recently traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

A 60-year-old woman tested positive for coronavirus in Matagorda County on March 14, marking the county's first case. Health officials say she was originally admitted to the Matagorda Regional Medical center due to complications with pneumonia, but later tested positive for COVID-19. The patient is in fair condition, but is still in the hospital.

On March 14, Brazoria County announced its first two presumptive positive coronavirus cases. Health officials say the two patients live together at a home in Alvin. The individuals have not recently traveled outside of the Houston area, but did attend the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo Cook-Off. Both individuals are between the ages of 35 and 45 and are quarantined at home. The Brazoria County Health Department is working to identify any contacts they may have had.

On March 14, health officials reported a northwest Montgomery County woman in her 40s was counted as the fourth presumptive positive case of COVID-19 in the area. She in isolation at her home. Health officials say this case is connected to Montgomery County's third case.

Reported on March 12, a man who resides in the northwest part of the county, and recently traveled to Florida, was counted as the third presumptive positive case of COVID-19. He is in his 40s.

Officials provided an update Thursday confirming that the county's first presumptive positive case is an officer for the Patton Village Police Department. The patient is in his 40s and a resident of northwest Montgomery County. The patient's results are still pending from the CDC. On Friday afternoon, the Montgomery County Hospital District said the man is in critical condition. County officials say he has no travel history outside the state of Texas. The county also said it has reached out to the man's close contacts and those most at risk. They are in self-quarantine, being monitored by the public health district.

On Thursday, authorities confirmed a second presumptive case. The woman, who is in her 40s, lives in south Montgomery County. Health officials say she recently traveled to New Orleans, but has not traveled abroad. She is being treated at a hospital in Montgomery County.

On March 14, the Houston Health Department reported the fourth presumptive positive, fifth total case of COVID-19 in the city, a man between the age of 50 and 60. Health officials say the man recently traveled internationally. He is hospitalized but in good condition.

On March 13, Houston Health Department announced a presumptive positive case involving a woman between 70 and 80 years old, who recently traveled to Egypt.

The Houston Health Department announced Wednesday night a presumptive case of a female in the 15 to 25 age range, who is currently experiencing mild symptoms and quarantined in her home. She recently traveled to New York state. While the woman actually lives in New York, she is staying in Houston. Health officials say the woman was at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo on March 8. According to officials, she was not symptomatic during her rodeo visit. She is being considered a low risk to attendees. This will be considered a Houston case and will be included in the Houston case count.

Man in his 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s or 70s who traveled on an Egyptian river cruise, case confirmed by the CDC

On Friday, March 13, the Galveston County Health District confirmed its first presumptive positive COVID-19 case in a resident. Officials stated that results are pending from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The woman, who is a Friendswood resident and is currently in self-quarantine in Austin, ranges in age 30-35 years old. Officials say the woman's case is linked directly to the Montgomery County presumptive positive case involving a man in his 40s.

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6007861" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> The chief of the Patton Village Police Department briefs the media on one of his officers who has COVID-19.

Umm. Judge @LinaHidalgoTX just said the guy who went to @RODEOHOUSTON cookoff is not coorperating and won’t tell officials which tent he was at. 🤦🏻‍♀️🤦🏻‍♀️ #coronavirus #abc13 https://t.co/m1s2SAA7x6 pic.twitter.com/BblCnTQx63 — Miya Shay (@ABC13Miya) March 12, 2020

A man in his 40s, with a history of international travel and exposure to confirmed COVID-19 cases abroad. He experienced moderate flu-like symptoms, which have resolved and is in isolation at home.

A woman in her 50s, with a history of international travel. She experienced mild symptoms, which have resolved and is in isolation home.

A man in his 70s with history of international travel. He was hospitalized and discharged in good condition and is recovering in isolation at home.

Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Man in his 70s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

Woman in her 60s who traveled on Egyptian river cruise, presumptive positive case

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc13.com/video/embed/?pid=6010235" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Gov. Abbott has declared a state of emergency and said the first drive-thru testing site is already open in San Antonio, with plans to create more.

RELATED CORONAVIRUS STORIES:

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Within the Houston area, 30 cases of coronavirus have been reported. A presumptive positive means a case that has been tested and determined positive, but has not yet been confirmed by the CDC.Late afternoon on March 13, Dr. David Persse, of the Houston Health Department, offered fortunate news for the cases the city announced to that point."Current Houston cases are actually at the point now where we're testing them to see when they're no longer shedding virus and they no longer need to be isolated. They're improving to the point that they will soon be dropping off the list," Turner said.County commissioners declared a public health emergency on Thursday, a day after the city of Houston and Harris County declared similar emergencies.As officials urged calm and common sense advice on preventing the spread of the illness during a Wednesday press conference, it may have come too late. The RodeoHouston BBQ on Feb. 28 was attended by the Patton Village officer that's been identified as Montgomery County's non-travel related coronavirus patient.On March 12, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said the officer is not cooperating with officials, adding that he's not telling them which tent he was patrolling.On Friday, March 13, county officials reported 3 new cases.Texas Governor Greg Abbott declared a state of disaster on Friday, March 13 as the coronavirus continues to spread.Speaking during a press conference Friday, the governor said the state now has 39 confirmed cases, 220 Texans have been tested and approximately 75 Texans are in the process of being tested.Abbott also said Texas public health labs have the capacity to test 273 people per day, with the ability to increase through the help of private labs.The first drive-thru testing facility is now open in San Antonio, making it the first facility to do so in the state. It will initially be for first responders, health care workers, operators of critical infrastructure and key resources and certain high-risk patients.Because it's so new, it's too soon to know how many people will be served.The state is also working with Dallas and Austin to open drive-thru testing sites that will be managed at the local level.