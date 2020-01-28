Society

ENGAGED! Alex Bregman proposes to girlfriend on family vacation in Colorado

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman is officially off the market.

Bregman and his now-fiancée Regan Howard got engaged during a family trip to Colorado, according to social media.

The third baseman's sister, Jessie Bregman, posted a picture of Howard on Instagram with a ring on her left finger.

"I've always wanted a sister," Jessie captioned the post.

Astros owner Jim Crane hinted about a special announcement during the Houston Sports Awards when he accepted the Player of the Year award on Bregman's behalf.

Crane said Bregman was away on "serious personal business" in Colorado, and congratulated him.

Bregman hasn't formally posted about the couple's engagement on social media, but Howard posted a series of pictures of the two in an Instagram post with the caption "Forever."

Emily Greinke, wife of pitcher Zack Greinke, responded with a comment saying, "Awww congratulations you two!!!!! So excited for y'all!!"
