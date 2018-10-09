ABC13's Women of Distinction

"If you dream it, you can do it" is Carolyn Faulk's personal recipe for success. A graduate of Sam Houston State University, the indomitable Carolyn founded A&C Plastics, Inc. with $5,000 and a dream bigger than Texas. Today, with Carolyn as CEO, A&C Plastics is the nation's single largest supplier of plastics. Carolyn is driven by continuous improvement, seeing obstacles as opportunities. Applying this same ingenuity to philanthropy, she founded The Faulk Foundation, to assist families with special, specific needs. Following Hurricane Harvey, Faulk Foundation volunteers provided more than 1,000 families with requested items they needed to get back on their feet. Carolyn is a lifetime Vice President of the Houston Livestock Show & Rodeo and on the Board of Directors of the Texas Business Hall of Fame. She has been named as one of Forbes 100 Most Powerful Women and as an Entrepreneur of the Year by Ernest & Young. Of all her achievements, however, she is most proud of her family-- two grown children, Katie & Brian and four grandchildren. Her parting advice to family and friends alike is "if you believe in something, you can achieve it -never give up."