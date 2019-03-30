ABC13 & You

Kingwood makerspace boosts kids' creativity

The Creativity Shell hopes to inspire the next generation of makers.

Got a creative kid at home? The Creativity Shell in Kingwood is hoping to inspire the next generation of makers.

Shelancia Daniel founded The Creativity Shell as a non-profit in 2015, hoping to bring back practical skills that are no longer frequently taught in schools.

"We're using sewing and textile arts as our medium," said Daniel. "They're doing embroidery, they're doing fashion design, they're doing pattern drafting. We also teach cooking classes and industrial design classes. They're learning how to make their own small furniture, things that they can use at home."

The Creativity Shell allows students to sell their products at its annual Munchkin Market and plans to launch its own EZ Kids marketplace online. On Saturday, March 30, it will host its annual Creativity Rocks! fashion show at Humble Civic Center, featuring fashion sewn by its students.

The Creativity Shell also has a mission to give back to the community. Students often donate handmade items to organizations that rescue that rescue people from homelessness, abuse and addiction.

ABC13 & You visited The Creativity Shell to check out what students were making!

For more information, click here.
