Video shows upside down snowboarder buried alive in snow being saved from suffocating by rescuer

This happened near Mount Baker in Washington state near the Canadian border. The skier used his avalanche rescue training to dig the snowboarder out.

The skier properly dug around the victim's head to clear his airway first before the rest of the snowboarder's body was freed from the crushing snow.

The video shows the moment the buried snowboarder is able to breathe again, revealing how dire the situation was before the rescuer arrived.

It is unknown if the snowboarder suffered any injuries.