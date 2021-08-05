fire

Video shows Alabama 'smokenado' form during days-long fire at recycling plant

Burnsville, Alabama fire burned for days, created smoke funnel
EMBED <>More Videos

Video: Alabama fire creates 'smokenado' at recycling plant

BURNSVILLE, Ala. -- A "smokenado" formed during a fire at a recycling and salvaging plant in Burnsville, Alabama, on Monday.

This video, filmed by a lineman at the Central Alabama Electric Cooperative and posted on Twitter, shows the smoke funnel.

The cooperative told Storyful that their crews were waiting for the fire to be controlled enough to work on the damaged power lines.

RELATED: Rockton Chemtool fire continues burning for 2nd day; evacuation order remains in effect

In a Facebook post they thanked the first responders who worked on the fire, saying "y'all are true heroes! #smokenado."

The fire had been burning at the National Salvage and Recycling Corp for three days as of Tuesday, according to local news reports.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alabamabizarrecaught on tapefirecaught on videou.s. & worldcaught on camera
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FIRE
Burn ban in effect for unincorporated parts of Harris County
Lightning strike blamed for house fire in League City
Solar patio umbrellas sold at Costco recalled after multiple fires
3 hospitalized after commercial plane landing gear collapsed in Miami
TOP STORIES
SCOTUS limits EPA's ability to reduce emissions, fight climate change
Supreme Court overturns Trump's 'Remain in Mexico' policy
Wanted man accused of shooting ex, killing her friend in N. Harris Co.
Flash Flood Watch for Houston, heaviest storms arrive Friday morning
Gunman opens fire on woman in gas station parking lot in north Houston
Biden says he supports changing Senate filibuster rules
4 charged in deaths of 53 migrants in trailer in San Antonio, DOJ says
Show More
Driver shot may have been ambushed after dropping off friend, HPD says
Wanted purse snatchers rang up $1,000 on 65-year-old victim's cards
$15K reward offered for information in death of beloved Houston pastor
1955 warrant in Emmett Till case found, family seeks arrest
Gulf disturbance up to a 40% chance of development
More TOP STORIES News