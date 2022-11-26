Holiday shopping weekend continues, this time with focus on local shops for Small Business Saturday

The rain and online shopping have not stopped holiday shoppers. Experts expect about 166 million people to do their shopping this weekend.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It's Small Business Saturday! It's time to show local shops some love.

ABC13 was at Galleria as many doors opened at 5 a.m. on Black Friday, and lines wrapped around the stores.

Some local store owners hope some of that success translates to Small Business Saturday.

In Galveston County, some small business owners say they're seeing more sales than last year. They tell us they've been using social media to help spread the word.

Last year, shoppers spent about $23 billion on the Saturday holiday.

According to Bankrate, nearly 60% of Americans intend to shop small.

American Express says more than half of Gen-Z and Millennials actively search social media to discover new small businesses.

