Houston small businesses remain open on Thanksgiving looking to boost their revenue

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- On Thanksgiving, many stores and businesses adjusted their hours to close early in light of the holiday.

But for some small and local businesses, it's business as usual, trying to keep up with demand.

It feels like Thanksgiving over at Neeta's Indian Cuisine, feeding and making their customers feel welcome is important for the Patel's.

Neeta and Denish Patel, have been in the restaurant business for 14 years and they say they've never closed for the holiday, so this year was no exception.

"So many restaurants are closing and our regular customers, they're expecting the good food, especially today because they have the family gathering," Neeta told ABC13.

For them, Thanksgiving is a day to boost their revenue.

Having been fortunate to survive the pandemic, the Patel's credit their faithful clientele to being successful and not having to close.

"It's all our customer support and main thing is God's grace to be able to work, we are able to work, make the food," Patel said.

It's a sentiment, the owners at River Oaks Plant House share.

Quality and service are just some of the things River Oaks Plant House employee, Eduardo Ramirez, said sets them apart from the competition.

"In some of those places, they buy bulk, so you cannot compete on prices but quality you surely can and service," Ramirez said.

Being in the business of selling flowers, big chain stores like Home Depot and Lowes that offer similar products and deals especially this Black Friday can often pose a challenge for them.

Like Neeta's, the local, family-owned shop says they have never closed during the holidays, especially since they say it's one of their busiest times.

"We have a lot of preparations to do for tomorrow, we have a lot of Christmas trees that are in, we need to prepare for the people asking for that already," Ramirez lists.

