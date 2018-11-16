SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --The supervising medical doctor accused of aiding unlicensed Botox injections out of a medical spa in Spring surrendered to authorities on Friday.
On Wednesday, ABC13 learned a warrant was issued for the arrest of Dr. Paula Springer-Bryant. Documents list her charge as practicing medicine in violation of subtitle.
Springer-Bryant, 68, works out of the Savvy Chic Medspa, where Michelle Bogle, the director of nursing at the skin rejuvenation clinic, was taken away in handcuffs on Nov. 8.
Bogle was booked into Harris County Jail on the same practicing medicine in violation of subtitle charge.
The physician turned herself in Friday and then bonded out on the same day.
Prosecutors said while Bogle has been a licensed vocational nurse for 17 years, she is not licensed to perform nonsurgical medical procedures.
Investigators say Springer-Bryant's charge is directly related to Bogle's arrest. Springer-Bryant allegedly allowed Bogle to make hundreds of injections.
ABC13's efforts to reach Springer-Bryant - by phone or in person at her clinic - on Wednesday were not successful.
