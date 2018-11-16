Doctor at Spring medspa accused in illegal Botox case bonds out after turning herself in

EMBED </>More Videos

Doctor faces charges for alleged unlicensed injections.

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
The supervising medical doctor accused of aiding unlicensed Botox injections out of a medical spa in Spring surrendered to authorities on Friday.

On Wednesday, ABC13 learned a warrant was issued for the arrest of Dr. Paula Springer-Bryant. Documents list her charge as practicing medicine in violation of subtitle.

Springer-Bryant, 68, works out of the Savvy Chic Medspa, where Michelle Bogle, the director of nursing at the skin rejuvenation clinic, was taken away in handcuffs on Nov. 8.

Bogle was booked into Harris County Jail on the same practicing medicine in violation of subtitle charge.

The physician turned herself in Friday and then bonded out on the same day.

Prosecutors said while Bogle has been a licensed vocational nurse for 17 years, she is not licensed to perform nonsurgical medical procedures.

Investigators say Springer-Bryant's charge is directly related to Bogle's arrest. Springer-Bryant allegedly allowed Bogle to make hundreds of injections.

RELATED: Nurse accused of unlicensed Botox injections at Spring spa
EMBED More News Videos

ABC13's Marla Carter followed a nurse accused of illegal Botox injections as she left a jail on Thursday.



ABC13's efforts to reach Springer-Bryant - by phone or in person at her clinic - on Wednesday were not successful.

EMBED More News Videos

Michelle Bogle is released from jail, after being charged with practicing medicine without a license.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
medicalhealthhouston police departmentTexasSpring
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Security guard who accidentally shot girl says he had no choice
Man receives light sentence for raping a dying woman
Warmer weekend with another cold front Sunday
Travis Scott reveals lineup for ASTROWORLD Festival
Kinkaid student is a football star, wrestler and singer too
Police called after clumsy deer breaks into home
Galveston residents concerned about dog attacks on the island
2-year-old cancer patient meets her organ donor
Show More
Abrams says she can't win Ga. governor race
Uncle of Lamar High student shot near campus speaking out
20K known gang members in Houston, Acevedo says
Houston gang war blamed for double drive-by shooting
Police officers rappelling down 20-story hotel downtown
More News