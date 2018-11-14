Doctor at Spring medspa accused in illegal Botox case after nurse's arrest

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) --
Nearly a week after a nurse was arrested for alleged unlicensed Botox injections out of a medical spa in Spring, the clinic's supervising medical director faces charges for aiding the illegal procedures.

On Wednesday, ABC13 learned an arrest warrant was issued for the arrest of Dr. Paula Springer-Bryant. Documents list her charge as practicing medicine in violation of subtitle.

Springer-Bryant works out of the Savvy Chic Medspa, where Michelle Bogle, the director of nursing at the skin rejuvenation clinic, was taken away in handcuffs on Nov. 8.

Bogle was booked into Harris County Jail on the same practicing medicine in violation of subtitle charge.

Prosecutors said while Bogle has been a licensed vocational nurse for 17 years, she is not licensed to perform nonsurgical medical procedures.

Investigators say Springer-Bryant's charge is directly related to Bogle's arrest. Springer-Bryant allegedly allowed Bogle to make hundreds of injections.

ABC13's efforts to reach Springer-Bryant - by phone or in person at her clinic - on Wednesday were not successful.

Eyewitness News, though, received comment from Bogle's attorney, who asserts the nurse believed she was following statute and that Houston police, whose officer went undercover as a patient, are overreaching.

