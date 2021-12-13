dating

Here's how Houston ranks among the country's best cities for singles

HOUSTON, Texas -- Single in Houston? If the dating life seems tough, take heart knowing that the Bayou City ranks among the top half of best towns for those alone.

Personal finance website WalletHub ranks Houston No. 55 among U.S. cities where singles mingle in hopes of finding a new love.

To determine where singles enjoy the best prospects for finding love, WalletHub compared 182 cities across 32 key indicators of dating friendliness. Those indicators include the number of single people, number of online dating opportunities, and average price of a two-person meal.

Houston ranks 35th in the "fun and recreation" category, 69th in the "dating opportunities" category, and 115th in the economic category.

