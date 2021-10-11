Houston police investigate body found in Sims Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are investigating a body found in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston Monday morning.The call came in from the 8200 block of N. Bayou Drive at about 10:40 a.m.It's not immediately available how the discovery was made, but the location is next to Glenbrook Park, and the Sims Bayou Hiking and Biking Trail.No details are yet made public on the person found, or the circumstances around the death. Police are continuing to investigate.