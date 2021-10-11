Houston police investigate body found in Sims Bayou

EMBED <>More Videos

HPD investigating body found near Sims Bayou

HOUSTON, Texas -- Police are investigating a body found in Sims Bayou in southeast Houston Monday morning.

The call came in from the 8200 block of N. Bayou Drive at about 10:40 a.m.

It's not immediately available how the discovery was made, but the location is next to Glenbrook Park, and the Sims Bayou Hiking and Biking Trail.

No details are yet made public on the person found, or the circumstances around the death. Police are continuing to investigate.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
houstonpolicebody found
TOP STORIES
Mother's boyfriend arrested in Luling the week of boy's deadly beating
Accused child murderer faces judge for 1st time in bizarre appearance
10-year-old killed in accidental shooting in NW Houston, HPD says
Winds slowing down over Houston, not as windy Friday
Return to Atlanta for is 'storybook ending' for Astros manager
Dad's promise: Braves fan helps Astros fan with tickets for daughter
Deer Park changes street names in support of Houston Astros
Show More
Fauci breaks down latest on COVID pandemic and when it will be over
Search continues for road rage shooting suspect who killed Houston mom
Houston dad of 3 back home after battling COVID for 109 days
Andrew Cuomo charged with misdemeanor sex crime
Men who take 6 months paternity leave are 'losers,' VC says
More TOP STORIES News