simone biles

Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles featured on her first-ever Wheaties box

EMBED <>More Videos

Simone Biles featured on her first-ever Wheaties box

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's own G.O.A.T. gymnast is getting her own Wheaties box!

The brand announced that four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will be featured on the iconic orange cereal box.

Wheaties tweeted out a photo of the box, calling Biles a "true champion."



The box is the final installment of their Century Collection series, which features two other legendary athletes -- Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.

In a video on Twitter, Biles said her "younger self is screaming."

Biles said gowning up, she looked up to athletes Dominique Dawes and Serena Williams.



"It's always important to see someone who looks like you succeeding, and to share the title of Wheaties Champion with them means the world to me," Biles said.

You can buy the new Wheaties boxes in stores later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportshoustonathletesolympicsgymnasticssimone bilescereal
Copyright © 2022 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SIMONE BILES
Simone Biles among gymnasts seeking $1B-plus from FBI over Nassar
Houston's very own Simone Biles unveils new clothing line with Athleta
Simone Biles and Jonathan Owens announce Valentine's engagement
Simone Biles-backed mental health startup vaults to $4.8B value
TOP STORIES
Murder victim's dad shot and killed at home where son died, HPD says
13-year-old North Texas girl at center of Amber Alert
Driver killed in suspected road rage shooting in east Harris Co.
Saharan haze expected to blow through on Thursday
Juneteenth 2022: Celebrate historic day with these 19 jubilant events
Floyd Mayweather's daughter to be sentenced for stabbing in Cypress
Beyhive buzzing over Beyoncé's new announcement
Show More
Principal's widow tells Alvin ISD not to name school after husband
Man accused of killing 9-year-old girl was out on multiple bonds
Astros lay claim to an MLB unicorn: Baseball history made in Arlington
Houston awaits whether it's picked as 2026 FIFA World Cup host city
SSA to resolve long wait times at multiple offices in Houston
More TOP STORIES News