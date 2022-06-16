Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles featured on her first-ever Wheaties box

💥 A TRUE CHAMPION 💥 Pick up the next box in our Century Collection Series, featuring @Simone_Biles.



HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston's own G.O.A.T. gymnast is getting her own Wheaties box!The brand announced that four-time Olympic gold medalist Simone Biles will be featured on the iconic orange cereal box.Wheaties tweeted out a photo of the box, calling Biles a "true champion."The box is the final installment of their Century Collection series, which features two other legendary athletes -- Michael Jordan and Muhammad Ali.In a video on Twitter, Biles said her "younger self is screaming."Biles said gowning up, she looked up to athletes Dominique Dawes and Serena Williams."It's always important to see someone who looks like you succeeding, and to share the title of Wheaties Champion with them means the world to me," Biles said.You can buy the new Wheaties boxes in stores later this month.