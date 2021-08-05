gymnastics

Spring homecoming parade awaits Olympic medalists Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles

By
Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles return to raucous IAH crowd

SPRING, Texas (KTRK) -- They were the talk of the world stage in Tokyo over the last week and a half. Now, it's time to welcome the Olympic heroes back home.

Simone Biles and Jordan Chiles, two of the star medalists on the U.S. women's gymnastics team, arrived in the Houston area Thursday afternoon.

They were first greeted to a swarm of fans at Bush Intercontinental Airport, where Biles' family and French bulldog Rambo embraced their hero.

Eyewitness News spoke to Simone Biles' family shortly after the Olympic gymnast arrived home in Houston.



Following their landing, the town of Spring, where the duo calls home, threw a parade fit for superstars.

She's home! Watch the moment Simone Biles cruised through her hometown of Spring during her hometown parade!



Of course, legions of young aspiring athletes, family members and loved ones eagerly awaited their arrival.

One in particular - Houston Texans player Jonathan Owens, who is Biles' boyfriend - spoke at training camp hours before his girlfriend's landing about the support he offered while she was away.



Biles and Chiles are silver medalists as part of the U.S. team's all-around competition.

Biles, who also took bronze in the balance beam, was the talk of the Summer Games when she stepped back during the all-around and proceeded to withdraw from the other individual events.

But her father told Eyewitness News that he was filled with nothing but pride for his daughter.

"Initially, she wasn't sure if she would be able to compete at all," said Ronald Biles on Wednesday. "So we just said, 'Hey, keep trying your best.' She tried to fight this every day in hopes of improving. We just encouraged her. We told her, 'Do what you have to do, but first of all, stay safe. Stay safe and healthy.'"

