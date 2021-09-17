simone biles

Simone Biles leaps onto Time Magazine's prestigious list of most influential people

On the very same day she testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her abuse by former USA Gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, Simone Biles leaped onto a coveted global list.

The Houston-based Olympian, considered by many to be the greatest competitive gymnast in history, has landed onto Time Magazine's list of The 100 Most Influential People of 2021.

Biles appears on a commemorative cover photographed by Djeneba Aduayom and is filed under the "Titans" section that also boasts Apple CEO Tim Cook, NFL champ Tom Brady, and more. Notably, Biles' teammate Sunisa Lee also appears on the list, under "Pioneers."

