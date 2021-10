KERRVILLE, Texas (KTRK) -- Authorities need your help to find a missing 79-year-old-man last seen earlier this week in Kerrville.William Smith, 79, was last seen Thursday around noon in the 2200 block of San Jacinto Drive.Smith is a white man, who stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 275 pounds. He has gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing glasses, a dark shirt and khaki shorts.Smith may be driving a 2017 Ford Taurus with a Texas plate.If you have any information about Smith's disappearance, call the Kerrville Police Department at (830) 257-8181.