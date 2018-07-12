STRETCH YOUR DOLLAR

'Tis the season: Stores offering Black Friday in July deals

Consumer expert Chelsey Hernandez has Black Friday in July deals. (Shutterstock)


You may have heard the saying "Black Friday in July."

With Christmas just five months away, some people are already stocking up on deals usually offered around the start of the holiday shopping season.

"I do all my shopping now to get it out of the way. I do it so early so I can find all the good deals," said one shopper at Rice Village.

Shopping Black Friday in July deals can truly stretch your dollar when it comes to gift giving this year.

Palais Royal is hosting their Black Friday in July beginning Thursday through Saturday with door buster items like pots and pans, tea kettles, and clothes, all marked under $5, $10 and $20.

On Saturday, the first 30 people will receive a scratch-off card worth $10. One lucky person will win a $100 gift card.

Macy's is also hosting its Black Friday in July sale now through Sunday, July 15, with an additional 25 percent savings off in every department.

Mark your calendar for Nordstrom's Annual Anniversary sale right around the corner. It starts July 20 and ends August 5.

Groupon is also hosting Black Friday in July discounts through Saturday, July 14. Dell is offering steep discounts on laptops and computers.
