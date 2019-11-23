That $100 Kohl's coupon floating around social media sites is a scam

Many retailers are offering discounts for customers just in time for the holidays, but officials are warning consumers not to fall for fake offers.
A fake Kohl's coupon is making the rounds on social media sites, like Facebook, promising costumers $100 off everything in the store in celebration of their 57th anniversary, according to Snopes.com.
The deal is a ploy to send people to a fraudulent website that prompts users to fill out a survey with personal information to receive the coupon.
The Better Business Bureau reminds consumers that companies with legitimate discount offers will never ask for credit card numbers or banking information in exchange for the reward.
