That $100 Kohl's coupon floating around social media sites is a scam

Many retailers are offering discounts for customers just in time for the holidays, but officials are warning consumers not to fall for fake offers.

A fake Kohl's coupon is making the rounds on social media sites, like Facebook, promising costumers $100 off everything in the store in celebration of their 57th anniversary, according to Snopes.com.

The deal is a ploy to send people to a fraudulent website that prompts users to fill out a survey with personal information to receive the coupon.

$75 Costco coupon circulating on Facebook is a scam, company says

The Better Business Bureau reminds consumers that companies with legitimate discount offers will never ask for credit card numbers or banking information in exchange for the reward.
