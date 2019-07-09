Pearland mom and daughter work together to open RichGirls Boutique

"I commuted to Houston this whole time. I just got tired of commuting and knew I needed something different," said Donna.
Her daughter Alexandra was just graduating college at Sam Houston State at the time and never imagined coming back to her hometown to run a clothing store.
"I started helping her and then I fell in love with it," said Alexandra. "I'm right where I'm supposed to be and it's just crazy."'
Donna and her daughter Alexandra opened RichGirls Boutique on Broadway near Woodcreek.
If you're thinking of turning your passion into profit, Donna has this bit of advice for you.
"If you're just starting out, figure out what you can handle and just start somewhere small."
As for this mom and daughter duo, the dream is only getting bigger.
"When we first got into this, the three-year goal was to open up another store in the Houston Heights," said Alexandra.
That three-year goal is becoming a reality. The second location will open in the Houston Heights on Friday. They will be located off Yale and 11th Street next to Dish Society.
Want to see what they sell? Check out their website or scroll through their Instagram. You'll be sure to see some local landmarks as well.