SkyEye video shows frantic moments as employees evacuate dogs from SW Houston shopping center fire

Friday, May 12, 2023 3:23PM
SkyEye video shows employees evacuating dogs from shopping center fire
The dogs were being evacuated from an animal clinic while firefighters handled a fire at a pizzeria next door. Video shows smoke coming from the roof vents.

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- SkyEye video captured frantic moments in southwest Houston as employees scrambled to evacuate an animal clinic.

Houston firefighters responded to a shopping center fire on South Kirkwood near West Bellfort before 7 a.m. Friday.

It appeared the fire originated at a pizzeria next to the animal clinic. Video shows smoke coming from the roof vents.

Employees were seen escorting dogs on leashes away from the building. It appeared all of the animals were evacuated from the clinic safely.

It was unclear exactly what sparked the fire at the pizza restaurant.

