Video shows cars riddled with bullet holes and apartment windows shattered. Even an electric box was hit, leaving a family with no power. HPD said the juvenile could be as young as 13 years old.

Man and juvenile shot during gunfight at apartment complex on Houston's southside, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people -- one man and one possible juvenile -- were hurt in a shootout at an apartment complex on Houston's southside.

Both of the people who were shot are stable and recovering at the hospital. Houston police said the juvenile could be as young as 13 years old.

Video from the scene shows cars riddled with bullet holes and apartment windows shattered. Even an electric box was hit, leaving a family with no power. Given the amount of gunfire, it's incredible no one is dead.

"We're not sure yet. There's at least over -- we've found maybe 15, 20 shell casings at this time. We're not too sure. We're trying to gather all the evidence at this time," Lt. Gutierrez said.

The shooting happened around 9:15 p.m. Sunday at the Wesley Square Apartments on Calhoun Road.

HPD said it was a gunfight between two groups of people. Investigators were not sure if the two people who were shot were involved, or just happened to be in the parking lot at the wrong time.

Police did not have a description of the shooters and said no arrests had been made. The investigation into what happened is ongoing.

