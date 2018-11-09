THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING

Mom of Thousand Oaks shooting victim calls for better gun control, no longer wants 'thoughts and prayers'

EMBED </>More Videos

The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control. (KABC)

By
THOUSAND OAKS, California --
The mother of one of the victims killed in the shooting that erupted at a Thousand Oaks bar said she was done receiving thoughts and prayers and pushed for better gun control.

Susan Orfanos also said her son, Telemachus Orfanos, survived the Las Vegas mass shooting last year.

"My son was in Las Vegas with a lot of his friends and he came home. He didn't come home last night, and I don't want prayers. I don't want thoughts. I want gun control, and I hope to God nobody sends me anymore prayers. I want gun control. No more guns," she said.

Orfanos was one of 12 people killed while attending a college night event at Borderline Bar and Grill Wednesday night.

A gunman, identified as 28-year-old Ian David Long, deployed a smoke device and opened fire on patrons at the bar. Authorities said he appeared to have used a .45-caliber handgun that he'd purchased legally.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

RELATED STORIES:

Thousand Oaks shooting: Big brother-to-be, soon-to-retire sergeant among the victims
What we know about Thousand Oaks shooting suspect, Ian David Long
Dramatic video captures Thousand Oaks gunman shooting inside bar
Hero saves as many as 30 people during Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Actress Tamera Mowry's niece Alaina Housley among dead
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
thousand oaks mass shootinggun controlgunsgun violenceman killedmass shootingman shotfamilyu.s. & worldCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
THOUSAND OAKS MASS SHOOTING
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering the victims
Thousand Oaks shooting suspect: What we know
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting: Remembering Sgt. Ron Helus
More thousand oaks mass shooting
Top Stories
It'll be cloudy, cold, wet and windy on Friday
2 teens dead after apparent murder-suicide in Upper Kirby
Wheelchair and walker taken from child in N. Harris Co.
Summer camps shaped St. Pius X star into ultimate leader
St. Thomas football player offered full ride to Ivy Leagues
Top tips for safely heating your home as temps drop
13 dead including gunman in California nightclub shooting
Houston requires minimum amount of insurance for taxis
Show More
Look for these top 5 items at Nutcracker Market this weekend
Prominent lawyer Tony Buzbee eyes Houston mayoral run
Digital Deal of the Day
Niece of actress Tamera Mowry among dead in Thousand Oaks shooting
Thousand Oaks shooting survivor also survived Vegas shooting
More News