What we know about Thousand Oaks shooting suspect

Law enforcement dispatch of the Thousand Oaks mass shooting

THOUSAND OAKS, Calif. --
A suspect has been identified in the mass shooting at a California nightclub, two law enforcement sources told ABC News.

Earlier Thursday morning, authorities said the gunman was found dead inside the nightclub.

The motive is not clear and is under investigation, the law enforcement sources said. No name has been released for the suspect.

The shooting happened late Wednesday inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. At least a dozen people were killed, including a sheriff's sergeant, Ron Helus. None of the other victims have been identified.

President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, "God bless all of the victims and the families of the victims."
