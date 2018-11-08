I have been fully briefed on the terrible shooting in California. Law Enforcement and First Responders, together with the FBI, are on scene. 13 people, at this time, have been reported dead. Likewise, the shooter is dead, along with the first police officer to enter the bar.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

....Great bravery shown by police. California Highway Patrol was on scene within 3 minutes, with first officer to enter shot numerous times. That Sheriff’s Sergeant died in the hospital. God bless all of the victims and families of the victims. Thank you to Law Enforcement. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 8, 2018

A suspect has been identified in the mass shooting at a California nightclub, two law enforcement sources told ABC News.Earlier Thursday morning, authorities said the gunman was found dead inside the nightclub.The motive is not clear and is under investigation, the law enforcement sources said. No name has been released for the suspect.The shooting happened late Wednesday inside Borderline Bar & Grill in Thousand Oaks. At least a dozen people were killed, including a sheriff's sergeant, Ron Helus. None of the other victims have been identified.President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter, "God bless all of the victims and the families of the victims."