Shooting victim shows up at Houston fire station

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- It was an unusual scene at a Houston fire station early Tuesday as a shooting victim walked in seeking treatment, authorities said.

Firefighters at Houston Fire Department's Station 46 called for officers when someone with a gunshot wound to the shoulder showed up to the station. It happened around 2 a.m. Tuesday in the 3900 block of Corder on Houston's south side.

The victim was dropped off by someone in a Mercedes sedan. The driver took off before Houston police arrived.

The victim was taken to Memorial Hermann. There was no word on their condition.

Just blocks away at Zollie Scales Park, a red Hummer was discovered abandoned and riddled with bullet holes. Authorities were investigating reports of a shootout between gunmen in the Hummer and a Mercedes.

It wasn't known if the Hummer's discovery was related to the shooting involving the victim at the fire station, police said.

Houston Fire Station 46 is one of the busiest units in HFD, according to the station's Facebook page. There are approximately 14 members assigned to each of the four shifts. A district chief, engine, ladder, ambulance, and paramedic squad are assigned to the facility.
