Investigation into overnight domestic shooting in Cinco Ranch is still ongoing. Female shot husband and then drove him to FD station. He is currently critical and she is detained. @chad_norvell is media POC. pic.twitter.com/7CbV6PY1a0 — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 20, 2018

A woman is being questioned after deputies say she shot her husband in Cinco Ranch.According to a tweet by Fort Bend County Sheriff's Office, a woman allegedly shot her husband and then drove him to the Willowfork Fire Department.Authorities say a teenage girl was inside the home at the time of the shooting, but she did not witness the incident.The wife is being questioned, but she did not give consent to have the home searched, so officials are waiting on search warrant.The victim, who suffered a gunshot wound to the abdomen, was flown by Life Flight to Memorial Hermann Hospital for surgery.The weapon used is reportedly at the home. The wife is expected to face aggravated assault charges.