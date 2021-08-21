deadly shooting

1 man shot to death along South Loop, police say

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting along the South Loop in which one man was found dead.

This all happened Friday night near 5200 South Loop East in southeast Houston near Martin Luther King Boulevard.



According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, one man died at the scene.

It's unclear what led up to the shooting.

Details on the shooter or shooters were not immediately released.

