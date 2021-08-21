1 man shot to death along South Loop, police say

Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 5200 South Loop East. Male victim deceased at the scene. 202 — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 21, 2021

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Police are investigating a shooting along the South Loop in which one man was found dead.This all happened Friday night near 5200 South Loop East in southeast Houston near Martin Luther King Boulevard.According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, one man died at the scene.It's unclear what led up to the shooting.Details on the shooter or shooters were not immediately released.