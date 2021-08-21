1 man shot to death along South Loop, police say

This all happened Friday night near 5200 South Loop East in southeast Houston near Martin Luther King Boulevard.
Southeast officers are at a shooting scene 5200 South Loop East. Male victim deceased at the scene. 202— Houston Police (@houstonpolice) August 21, 2021
According to a tweet posted by the Houston Police Department, one man died at the scene.
It's unclear what led up to the shooting.
Details on the shooter or shooters were not immediately released.
