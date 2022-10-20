2 women injured after accidental discharge of firearm at Texas City shooting range, police say

TEXAS CITY, Texas (KTRK) -- Two women were shot Thursday morning when police say a man accidentally discharged his firearm at a shooting range in Texas City.

Officers from the Texas City Police Department responded to an incident at the Texas City Municipal Shooting Range.

According to the Texas City Police Department a 75-year-old man was trying to clear a shotgun near the skeet shooting area and accidentally fired a round.

Police say the round fired onto the concrete ground, then ricocheted and hit the two women who were standing nearby.

The two victims, ages 64 and 38, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The two women were seen by the Texas City EMS on the scene, but were not transported to a hospital.

At this time, no charges are being filed.