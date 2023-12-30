WATCH LIVE

Suspect wanted after shooting outside a club in Third Ward and injuring 1 man, police say

Saturday, December 30, 2023 2:23PM
Houston police are investigating after a shooting outside a club in Third Ward left one man injured.
HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Houston police are investigating after a shooting outside a club in Third Ward left one man injured.

According to authorities, a woman dropped a man in his 30s off at a club on Napoleon Street to meet a friend.

After being unable to find his friend, the man reportedly walked back out to the woman's car.

As he walked down the street, police say, a suspect in a black sedan shot at him, hitting him once in the arm.

Police said the shooter hasn't been caught.

If you have any information, the Houston Police Department urges you to call them as they continue their investigation.

