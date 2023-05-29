There was no verbal exchange, no disturbance, and no arguments prior to the shooting. HPD calls this a stranger-on-stranger incident.

5-year-old injured by car's broken glass that shattered in random shooting in Rice Military: Police

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- A mother and her 5-year-old son were nearby a CVS in Rice Military when police say someone in another vehicle started randomly shooting into their car.

The mother made it over to Rose Street, which is about a quarter of a mile from where investigators say the shooting started on Sunday.

Video shows the backseat window was shot out. The little boy was sitting back there in his car seat, and luckily he didn't get hit by a bullet but was hurt by the broken glass, according to police.

Paramedics treated him and is expected to be OK.

No one has been arrested, and police have no real description of the shooter other than the fact that they were in a red Honda.

The president of the Rice Military community group said he had been in that area about 20 minutes before the shooting.

"Something like this is very unsettling to me. Obviously no neighborhood is immune to something like this, a random event, a random occurrence like this happening, but it just concerns me as the guy who is the watchdog, the guy trying to be in touch with the community," Mark Fairchild said.

Lt. J.P. Horelica with the Houston Police Department calls this a stranger-on-stranger incident.

If you live in the area, you are asked to check your camera to see if you captured any video of the incident or suspect.

