2 injured outside corner store during shooting in southwest Houston

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Two people were shot after an argument escalated Wednesday night outside a corner store near NRG Stadium in southwest Houston, according to police.Investigators said they were called to the Speedy Mart off Westridge Street and West Bartell Drive at about 5:15 p.m.Police said they found a man shot in the spine. A second victim was shot in the ankle but was taken to the hospital in a private vehicle.Police say it appears a group of people were hanging out on the side of the corner store when a fistfight broke out between two people. Surveillance video shows at least three other people pulling out firearms, police said.Police say the crowd scattered as shots were fired.One victim got into a sedan and tried driving away as he was hit in the back. The driver crashed into a parked truck in the Speedy Mart parking lot. That man was taken to the hospital by the Houston Fire Deptartment and underwent surgery.Investigators at the scene told ABC13 that bullets also hit a nearby apartment building. They say no one inside the apartment was injured.Surveillance video is being reviewed to determine a possible motive and description on the suspects.