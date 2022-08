2 people shot in West Houston near Memorial area, HPD says

HOUSTON, Texas (KTRK) -- Officers with the Houston Police Department said they responded to a shooting where two people were injured Saturday afternoon.

At about 3:24 p.m., officials reported to the shooting in the 1100 block of Shadowdale Drive.

One man was taken to the hospital, and another was treated at the scene, HPD said.

The motive for the shooting is unknown.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more updates.