Suspect on the run after N. Harris Co. party leads to gunfire, critically injuring 1 man, HCSO says

A witness spoke to ABC13 and recalled how she called 911 after she noticed an argument before gunfire rang out around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness spoke to ABC13 and recalled how she called 911 after she noticed an argument before gunfire rang out around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness spoke to ABC13 and recalled how she called 911 after she noticed an argument before gunfire rang out around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

A witness spoke to ABC13 and recalled how she called 911 after she noticed an argument before gunfire rang out around 10:30 p.m. on Saturday.

HARRIS COUNTY, Texas (KTRK) -- The Harris County Sheriff's Office is searching for an alleged shooter after a house party turned violent on Saturday evening.

Deputies responded to the shooting call shortly before 10:30 p.m. at the 400 block of Holtman Street.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, that investigators found a man with a gunshot wound and transported him to the hospital in critical condition.

A spokesperson with HCSO said that the victim was shot in the chest and his injuries are not life-threatening at this time.

A neighbor, who only wanted to share her first name, said she witnessed the ordeal and called 911. She said the property is used as some event space, and it wasn't unusual for large gatherings to take place there.

"I was sitting on my porch. I'm actually their front-door neighbor. They had a party going on. Everything was fine. Then all of a sudden, arguing started happening in Spanish," Yazmin said.

"Then I heard a shot. I thought it was fireworks at first because they usually pop fireworks. I didn't really mind it until I turned around and I saw another gunshot. I knew it was a gunshot because of the flare of the gun. I tried to run to see if I could help. It was kind of traumatizing."

Gonzalez later told ABC13 that the victim, 22, was at the location for his son's birthday party. The son's mother showed up with a boyfriend, who got into an argument with the victim and allegedly shot him.

HCSO said the suspect fled from the scene in a silver truck, and investigators are gathering statements from witnesses, hoping to make contact with the alleged shooter.

For more on this story, follow Rosie Nguyen on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.